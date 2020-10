I worked with Elda for several years and she was one of the kindest people I have ever met. After she retired, she continued to send cards with beautiful wishes even after she moved to California. She said she always wanted to be a writer but I was in awe when I read the poem she wrote that you listed in the obituary! She always thought of others and was a spunky, positive person with a wonderful heart. I'm sure her family will miss her terribly. I was privileged to know her!



Andrea M.