Elden Fritz' Hartung September 28, 1928 - March 27, 2019 Lakeside Fritz Hartung was a life-long resident of the El Monte Valley in Lakeside. He passed peacefully after a brief illness. Fritz is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, and daughters, Mindy (Vincent) Guerrero, and Heidi (Bret) Ball. He was predeceased by son Walter. He dearly loved his four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He lived on his family ranch and was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 12. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 3 pm at the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church. Anyone wishing to, may support the Guide Dogs for the Blind program.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019