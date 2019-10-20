Home

Eleanor Louise Schaefer

Eleanor Louise Schaefer November 30, 1934 - October 8, 2019 San Diego Eleanor L. Schaefer, 84, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on October 8th, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she moved to San Diego in 1961 to enjoy the beautiful weather with her husband Albert and kids. She had an unwavering faith in God and a generous heart to all who knew her. She was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church and the Serra-Naders singing group. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, singing and spoiling her grandkids. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert, she is survived by her children Bill and daughter-in-law Debbie, Bud, Paul and daughter-in-law Rosalina, and Laura; and grandchildren Rosanne, Brian and Bricen. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Columba Catholic Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
