Eleanor M. McKeary December 6, 1932 - December 24, 2019 National City Mother of: Rosemary Binda of Lubec, Maine, Christine Binda of East Bridgewater, MA, Lawrence Binda of Marshfield, MA, Bruce Binda of Chula Vista, CA, Cecilia Fusco of Wrentham, MA, and Regina Binda of Warwick, RI. Grandmother of: Susan Olesen of Avoca, NY, Mary and Lawrence Binda of Marshfield, MA, Aleigha Binda of Chula Vista, CA, and Andrew and Lauren Fusco of Wrentham, MA. Great-grandmother of: Darien and Alexander Olesen of Avoca, NY, and Nolan and Cameron Coyne of Marshfield, MA. A Memorial service will be held at 3 pm on 09 January 2020 at Paradise Village Retirement Center, 2700 E. 4th St., National City, CA 91950.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020
