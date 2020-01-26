Home

Eleanor M. Smith

Eleanor M. Smith Obituary
Eleanor M. Smith Poway Elaine was born in Pratt County, Kansas, to Harlie and Helen Nutting. She was well known for her continuous service work with the Ladies Auxiliary at Unit #70 of The Fleet Reserve Association.Elaine is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Richard "Dick" B. Smith; her two sons, David B. Smith and Mark A. Smith; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Smith; five grandchildren, Scott, Travis, Abigail, Kyle and Keaton; three great-grandchildren, Sadie, Ryah and Elijah; sister, Rita, and brothers, Larry and Mike.Elaine was preceded in death by her daughter, Sheri L. Tillman, and brother, Harlie Nutting, Jr.Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LAFRA Unit #70, 14231 Garden Road, Poway, CA 92064. August 10, 1937 - January 16, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
