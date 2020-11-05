Eleanore Hill Petrey

January 1, 1922 - October 19, 2020

Chattanooga

Eleanore Hill Petrey, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2020 at the age of 98 in Chattanooga, TN. Born in Montgomery, Alabama on January 1, 1922 to Robert Goodman Hill Sr. and Mary Richards Hill, Eleanore grew up loving the Lord, taking dance lessons and learning to become a hairdresser.In her youth, she practiced ballet and was a natural in collegiate dance competitions winning jitterbug contests with her older brothers. It's no wonder she met the love of her life, John Petrey, on the dance floor while he was serving in the Air Force in Valdosta, Georgia. John asked if he could have a chance to dance with her and they continued dancing for 60 years. Married on June 21, 1955, they made their home in San Diego, and three years later were blessed with the birth of their son John.Eleanore's hairdressing career spanned over 50 years, beginning with working in her parents salon as a teenager, to competing in styling competitions and operating a salon. She loved her clientele and always wanted them to feel beautiful.They moved to Hemet, CA in 1964 to raise their son in a smaller close-knit community and was an active member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Hemet teaching bible study groups. Along with her husband, she sought to bring others to Christ through the TBN Telephone Ministries sharing hope and prayer with people around the world. Above all, Eleanore credits the Lords steadfast love for her wonderful life, successful marriage and good health over the years.In 1989 they retired and relocated to Central Florida to be closer to their grandchildren and made their final move to Chattanooga, TN with their son and daughter-in-law in 2009.Eleanore was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Hill, her husband, John Mobley Petrey, her brothers, Robert, William and Merrill and her sister, Helen Pooley. She is survived by her son, John Matthew Petrey of Chattanooga, TN, daughter-in-law, Peggy Petrey, her grandson, Andrew Petrey of Portland, OR, granddaughter, Rebecca (Andrew) Sock of Prosper, TX, her great-grandchildren, Christian, Ethan and Katherine Sock, her nephew, Robert (Katherine) Hill and her ten nieces, Laurie (David) Chan, Michele Pooley, Leslie (Jim) Weiss, Jane Hill, Judy (David) Sullivan, Beverly Hill, Leslie McLaurin, Jean Kapande, Gail Powell, Sandy Fizeseri and her sweet feline Rosie.Eleanore will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.1 Corinthians 13:4-7 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.



