Elena Serebryakova March 21, 2016 In fond remembrance of my beloved sister and best friend Elena. I will miss you and love you forever. You were taken from me far too soon. Walk in peace across the rainbow bridge where your loved ones, and your treasured pets, await you. You are forever in my heart. Mickie is with you now and Rosie sends her love. You were always kind, always loving, and the world is a little darker without your beautiful smile to brighten it. I love you, Tatyana
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019