Elizabeth Anear

Elizabeth Betty' Anear OCEANSIDE A mother of two sons, wife of a firefighter and a talented artist, there was no kinder, nor more generous person than Betty Anear. Betty passed in her sleep on May 20th. She was predeceased by her husband, Girard "Lefty" Anear and son, David "Spyder" Anear.Betty is survived by her son Stephen Anear of Cardiff and granddaughter Kathryn Anear of Pasadena. Betty was interned with Lefty at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery on June 8, 2020. July 18, 1922 - May 20, 2020



