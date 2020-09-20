Elizabeth Ann Betty' Jennings

1944 - 2020

La Mesa

Elizabeth Ann Jennings Ed.D, of La Mesa, California, passed peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2020, after a full and robust life as a US Naval Officer, Special Education Teacher, Principal, and Adjunct Professor in San Diego. Betty was a loving, joyful, generous mother, grandmother, and sister, a dear friend, mentor, and teacher to many. She is remembered as positive, ethical, intelligent, and funny. Betty was a smart little pistol with a heart of gold. Betty, born in St. Louis, Missouri, was the youngest of three children of Mary Woodworth Jennings and James Charles Jennings. Dear sister of James P. Jennings, deceased, and Mary Ellen Michael. Betty is survived by a loving family, mother of Cynthia Welch (Will), grandmother of Kaylin and Teagan Welch, cousin of Dottie Harman, sister-in-law of Patricia Jennings, aunt of Jim (Michelle, sons Maxwell, Samuel and Jackson), Michael (deceased) and Peter Jennings.



Private interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery with a memorial service date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego.



