1/1
Elizabeth Ann Jennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann Betty' Jennings
1944 - 2020
La Mesa
Elizabeth Ann Jennings Ed.D, of La Mesa, California, passed peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2020, after a full and robust life as a US Naval Officer, Special Education Teacher, Principal, and Adjunct Professor in San Diego. Betty was a loving, joyful, generous mother, grandmother, and sister, a dear friend, mentor, and teacher to many. She is remembered as positive, ethical, intelligent, and funny. Betty was a smart little pistol with a heart of gold. Betty, born in St. Louis, Missouri, was the youngest of three children of Mary Woodworth Jennings and James Charles Jennings. Dear sister of James P. Jennings, deceased, and Mary Ellen Michael. Betty is survived by a loving family, mother of Cynthia Welch (Will), grandmother of Kaylin and Teagan Welch, cousin of Dottie Harman, sister-in-law of Patricia Jennings, aunt of Jim (Michelle, sons Maxwell, Samuel and Jackson), Michael (deceased) and Peter Jennings.

Private interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery with a memorial service date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of San Diego.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved