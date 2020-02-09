Home

Elizabeth Ann Liz' Lochtefeld June 30, 1964 - August 6, 2019 Poway Elizabeth Ann Lochtefeld passed away in Denver, Colorado, on August 6, 2019. She was born June 30, 1964, in San Diego, CA, the beloved daughter of Joseph Verner Lochtefeld and Donna Lee Lochtefeld.Liz was raised in San Diego and graduated from Poway High School in 1981. She moved to Denver in 1995, attended the University of Denver and graduated with a B.A. in Art History. Elizabeth loved life and was happiest while traveling in pursuit of her eclectic passion for art, opera, travel, and scuba diving. Highlights of her adventures include a European Opera tour, diving in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Belize, and Costa Rica, and celebrating the millennium in Tel Aviv, Israel. Above her love for travel was her family devotion, and returning to San Diego each year to spend the holidays with family and as the fun-loving "Aunt Lizzie" to her two young nieces.She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Verner Lochtefeld; and survived by her mother, Donna Lochtefeld of La Jolla, CA; brother, David Lochtefeld; and sister-in-law, Kimie Lochtefeld of San Diego, and nieces, Jillian and Jenna Lochtefeld. Liz was deeply loved and will be missed greatly, but we take comfort knowing she is resting in peace with her Creator.Her Celebration of Life will be at La Jolla Presbyterian Church, 7715 Draper Street, La Jolla, CA, (underground parking on Kline Street), on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 PM.Memorial gifts may be sent to La Jolla Presbyterian Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
