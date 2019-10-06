|
Elizabeth Cushing Wolkonsky May 27, 1917 - September 17, 2019 Lakeside Aunt Betty was born in Conneticut and grew up in MA, developing a lifelong love of horses (she raised and trained her own). During WWII she served with the Red Cross in England (when she wasn't cadging rides in B 17s) and later on Okinawa. She married Captain (Prince) Boris Wolkonsky. They served together in several private schools before retiring from Miss Porter's School in CT and moving to Lakeside in 1962. She was an Executive Assistant in the Economic Department at SDSU for twenty years. She bred and showed whippets under the Folquin name.In April Betty moved from Grossmont Gardens to Vista Del Lago, a memory care community.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019