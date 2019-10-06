Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cushing Wolkonsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Cushing Wolkonsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Cushing Wolkonsky Obituary
Elizabeth Cushing Wolkonsky May 27, 1917 - September 17, 2019 Lakeside Aunt Betty was born in Conneticut and grew up in MA, developing a lifelong love of horses (she raised and trained her own). During WWII she served with the Red Cross in England (when she wasn't cadging rides in B 17s) and later on Okinawa. She married Captain (Prince) Boris Wolkonsky. They served together in several private schools before retiring from Miss Porter's School in CT and moving to Lakeside in 1962. She was an Executive Assistant in the Economic Department at SDSU for twenty years. She bred and showed whippets under the Folquin name.In April Betty moved from Grossmont Gardens to Vista Del Lago, a memory care community.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.