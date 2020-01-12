Home

Elizabeth D. Curtis

Elizabeth D. Libby' Curtis April 23, 1923 - November 28, 2019 San Diego Elizabeth D. Curtis made her transition appropriately on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, at 7:47 am at Belmont Village Senior Living, a caring and loving community in Northern San Diego, CA. She grew up in Alhambra, CA, and attended Park Elementary and Alhambra High School. Libby received a BA Degree in Accounting from USC. She worked as an Accountant for Palomar Junior College, and Mira Costa College. She was an accomplished pianist and organist. She devoted her life to her church and loved giving service every weekend as a church musician and accountant. Elizabeth, Libby,' was a loving wife to her pre-deceased husband, Lloyd. Libby is survived by sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Libby's Celebration of Life Service will be held in late January or early February 2020. Location to be determined.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
