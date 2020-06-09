Elizabeth Dean Betsy' Wilbur November 12, 1946 - March 3, 2020 Charleston Elizabeth Dean Wilbur, lately a resident of Charleston, Illinois, but who spend most of her life in San Diego, California, passed away on March 3, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Champaign, Illinois, at age 73.A loving mother, a caring and supportive daughter, sister, friend, aunt, and grandmother. Betsy helped thousands of women bring children into the world in over three decades of work as a Labor and Delivery nurse at Scripps Memorial Hospital. She was raised on Beryl Street in Pacific Beach by Virginia and Bertrand Wilbur, who gave her powerful examples of lives dedicated to helping others. She had four siblings, Robert, Virginia Ann (Jan), Mary, and Bertrand (Randy), and formed close relationships with young people who stayed with her family, especially Norbert Sachse and Joel Johnson. Betsy graduated from La Jolla High School and earned her nursing degrees from Mesa College. She married Roger Coit, and maintained a close friendship with him throughout her life. Roger, their son, Jonathan, his partner Sace, and her grandchild Rosa survive her, as do her siblings, beloved nieces and nephews, their children, and many friends. We are all so grateful for the moments we shared with her.Betsy brought kindness into the world everywhere she went. She formed caring relationships with everyone in her orbit. She is missed, and we who survive her can only strive to bring as much love into the world and the people in it as she did.



