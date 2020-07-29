1/1
Elizabeth E. Fox June 20, 2020 ESCONDIDO Elizabeth E. Fox passed away on June 20, 2020 of natural causes. She was only 58 years old. Elizabeth resided in Escondido, CA for more than 10 years. She was a loving caregiver to her mother, Eileen C. Fox for more than four years, who passed away at 94 years old in 2018. She is survived by four siblings, Kathleen Berner, Gerald Fox, Christine Basile and Lynn Neckopulos and seven nieces and nephews. Our dear sister is loved by so many and will be terribly missed. Rest In Peace Elizabeth.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
