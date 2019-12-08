|
|
Elizabeth Betty' Faye Fuller Reese July 1, 1932 - March 13, 2019 San Diego It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Betty' Faye Fuller Reese announces her death.Betty passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.She was born in Fall River, Massachuetts. Betty relocated to San Diego, with her first husband in the 1950s. Betty worked long and hard, helping to build the newly founded Fotomat Corporation, in the 1960s, while raising 3 young boys. In the late '70s Betty met the true love of her life: Lt. Douglas Reese, of the United States Navy, they were married shortly after and moved to Naples, Italy, until Doug's death in 1984. Betty remained in Naples, becoming a Tour guide for the Navy's Travel Agency. Traveling throughout Europe for 25 plus years. Returning to San Diego in 2015.She is survived by her 3 sons,Mike Fuller of Arizona, Alex A. Fuller III,Peter Scott' Fuller Sr.;5 grandchildren,4 great-grandchildren,all in San Diego. Those wishing to honor Betty's life may donate to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019