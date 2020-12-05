1/1
Elizabeth Faye "Betty" Fuller Reese
1932 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
November 4, 2020

Moms nick name: Betty Boop, Born in Fall River, MA, Fiery, High Spirited Women, Proud Mother of three, giving us Laughter, and teaching us compassion, determined to succeed in business and maintain Family Values, and provided a nice home, Betty was a great Host, and often entertained, she was known by many as a good friend, someone whom always brought something to the table, She was a world traveler, and shared her adventures with all, We will all remember her for her love of life, and a great Mother and friend... Alex Fuller III
Tami Fuller
Family
