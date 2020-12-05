

Moms nick name: Betty Boop, Born in Fall River, MA, Fiery, High Spirited Women, Proud Mother of three, giving us Laughter, and teaching us compassion, determined to succeed in business and maintain Family Values, and provided a nice home, Betty was a great Host, and often entertained, she was known by many as a good friend, someone whom always brought something to the table, She was a world traveler, and shared her adventures with all, We will all remember her for her love of life, and a great Mother and friend... Alex Fuller III

Tami Fuller

Family