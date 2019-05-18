Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Sherry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Gebert Sherry

Elizabeth Gebert Sherry May 13, 1926 - October 10, 2018 Lake Forest Elizabeth Anne Gebert was born at home in Whitley County, Indiana, on May 13, 1926. Elizabeth was the first-born child of her parents, Carl and Goldie Mae Gebert. Later she was joined by brothers Philip Eugene and Carl Junior.Elizabeth grew up helping her mother on their farm and graduated from South Whitley High School in May, 1944. Science became her prime interest, and she was awarded a scholarship to attend what was then Ball State Teachers College in Muncie, Indiana, where she majored in mathematics and chemistry. By taking a full course load and going to summer school, she graduated in three years with a Bachelor of Science degree in the summer of 1947. Elizabeth quickly acquired a position in the Chemistry Department at Chicago's Argonne National Laboratory, which was part of the newly formed Atomic Energy Commission.Elizabeth met William Joseph Sherry, a WWII Navy veteran, at a dance in Chicago, and they were married in January 1953. There were no children from the marriage, but both focused on their careers and traveled widely. While her husband Bill worked in the retail trade, Elizabeth built her science career at Argonne Laboratory by becoming an expert in the specialty of crystallography and publishing many technical papers on the subject. In 1981, Elizabeth retired from Argonne Laboratory, Bill sold his Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Store in Hinsdale, Illinois, and they purchased a travel trailer and traveled around the United States until 1985, when they settled in a hill top home in Alpine, CA. Later they moved into a condominium in the San Carlos area of San Diego. After 58 years of marriage, Elizabeth lost Bill to cancer in November, 2011. In August 2014, Elizabeth sold her condo and moved into Freedom Village, a senior living facility closer to her family, in Lake Forest, CA. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, Philip. Elizabeth is survived by her youngest brother, Carl Junior. On June 17th, at 11:30 an interment service will be held for Elizabeth at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, on Point Loma, in San Diego, where her remains will be interred beside her husband's. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2019