Elizabeth Helen Liz' Baker March 4, 1926 - July 14, 2020 ENCINITAS Elizabeth Helen Baker was born in Tempe, AZ, and died at age 94 in Encinitas, CA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was beautiful and charming in her youth and lived a full, active life. Her short first marriage produced her only son, Dennis. After a second short marriage, she raised Dennis for years at a time especially challenging for a single, working mother. Happily, she met and married her beloved Sharon and they worked together until retiring early to travel the country in a motor home for 15 years, before settling down again in San Marcos, CA. Sadly, Sharon passed away in 2013, and we hope that our loss is his gain as Elizabeth leaves behind her son, Dennis (Karin), stepsons, Scott and Ron and their families, brother, Robert (Jeanette), two grandchildren, Kimberly and Michael, step-grandchildren, Allison and Christopher, three great-grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, and many others in her extended family.Elizabeth worked for various companies in office administration, loved music, traveling, and was a voracious reader her entire life. She was valued for many things but will be remembered most for her unconditional love of family, her love of animals, and her indomitable, independent spirit. No services are planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store