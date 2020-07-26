Elizabeth Huckins

Elizabeth Betsy' Huckins August 4, 1934 - February 11, 2020 San Diego Elizabeth Betsy' Huckins completed her long and winding road and journeyed Home on February 11, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1934, in Coln, Panama, to George and Elizabeth (Bunny) Ashford. As George was a career naval officer, Betsy and her younger brothers, Buck and Ned, lived in many places throughout their childhoods, including Newport, RI, Watkinsville, GA, Chicago, and Honolulu. It was in Sasebo, Japan, in the fall of 1953 that Betsy met Tommy Cambre, a naval officer, and following a whirlwind romance, they wed on February 6, 1954. Upon Tommy's discharge from the Navy, they settled in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. Betsy took to her new home easily, making many friends and mastering the nuances of cooking jambalaya and gumbo. The couple joyfully welcomed three children. When Tommy took a job in Dallas in 1965, the family exchanged the bayou for the prairie. Tommy was then killed unexpectedly in 1968, and Betsy was widowed at 33 years of age.Although Betsy was very much supported and loved by her close friends in Dallas after Tommy's death, she yearned for a new start, so in 1970, she and her three children moved to Hawai'i. Two years later, she met widower, Bill Huckins, who had four children of his own, and on August 14, 1972, they wed in Hana, Maui. Betsy and Bill established their new home in Kailua on O'ahu and did a remarkable job of blending their two families. Betsy was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed playing golf on sunny days and Scrabble and gin rummy on rainy days. She loved walking Kailua Beach with friends and her two dogs. She was an outstanding cook who hosted epic dinner parties, and she shared the friendship of many. She and Bill enjoyed travels with dear friends to Australia, Europe, and the Mainland. Following Bill's death in 2007, Betsy remained in Kailua for five years with her beloved border collie, Ripley. In 2012, she moved to San Diego and made her new home at Wesley Palms retirement community. There she enjoyed new friendships and was closer to family. Betsy lived a life of generosity, love, gratitude, and faith in God. She was a kind and forever-optimistic soul who always had the best of intentions.Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bunny, husbands Tommy and Bill, and by her brother Buck. She is survived by children Pam (Tom), Keith, Heidi (Scott), Bill (Katie), Kathy, Tracy (Rick), and Kevin (Auxy), by 11 grandchildren - Jennifer, Jeffrey, Heather, Christopher, Nicole, Matthew, Sean, Chelsea, Alexandra, Keener, and Sophie, by one great-grandchild, Autumn, and by her brother Ned (Mercy). The family wishes to thank the staff of Wesley Palms for all of their love and kindness. Betsy was so appreciative of all of them, and they became her friends.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift in Betsy's name to Catholic Charities of Honolulu or Kitchens for Good San Diego. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.Aloha' oe, e Betsy! Mahalo no na mea apau!



