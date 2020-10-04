Elizabeth L. 'Beth' Weiss

November 1, 1943 - September 14, 2020

Solana Beach

Gone too soon, Beth, born Elizabeth Brewbaker in Roanoke, Virginia, passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She moved to Southern California in 1965. Her sense of adventure drew her to Baja and many camping trips on the Sea of Cortez. The love she developed for humpback whales and other sea life became her mission to help protect and preserve them. Beth had a great love for her family. She welcomed the gypsy in her soul by making her home a rich palette of bright colors and bold brush strokes, reflecting her passionate nature. A former model in LA, she was an accomplished artist, an amazing cook and a fiercely loyal friend. Beth's home was always a welcome place for family and friends. Before, with her late husband, Jack, and after, she continued the tradition of candlelit dinners and late night musings. Beth always brought laughter to the table along with the good food she served.Our Beth, brave and courageous to the end, leaves a broken place in our hearts. She was dearly loved and her memory will live on in our hearts, through her paintings, the music she loved and the life we shared. She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer Goldstone and grandson, Keaton Smith along with twin sister, Sarah Hilton, her husband, John, sister, Martha Cockell, brother, David Brewbaker, step-children Caroline Rishe and family, Adam Weiss and family, Josh Weiss and many beloved family and friends. The family hopes to hold a celebration of life in the near future.



