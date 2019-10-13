|
Elizabeth Lorraine Halac March 30, 1929 - September 10, 2019 San Diego Lorraine Halac passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. She was born in San Diego, CA, to Rachel May Michael (nee Jackson) and James Bernard Michael.Nellie, as she was known early in her life, graduated from Hemet High School in 1946. Lorraine was a dedicated neighbor in North Park and a supporter of the San Diego Zoological Society and the Balboa Park museums. She was a 55-year member of the Sigma Phi Gamma social Sorority.Lorraine loved life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, cooking, and baking. Lorraine had many talents and touched everyone she met with her kindness and generosity. She always had pets and was especially fond of cats. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, John E. Halac, and sons Steven and Guy. She is survived by her son, John, daughter-in-law Sherri, and grandchildren, Rachelle and Justin.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019