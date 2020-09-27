Elizabeth Louise 'Betty' Moody



Lemon Grove

Betty Moody was born on October 5, 1939, and passed away on July 31, 2020. Betty's husband of 35 years, Skip, preceded her in 1998. Betty is survived by Kelly Moody (Jannette), Katie Langgle (Vince), four granddaughters Kristin (Justin), Kelsey, Jaclyn (Jon) and Rachel, and two great-grandsons, Malcolm and Isaac.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lemon Grove Methodist Church. October 5, 1939 - July 31, 2020



