1/1
Elizabeth Louise Moody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Louise 'Betty' Moody

Lemon Grove
Betty Moody was born on October 5, 1939, and passed away on July 31, 2020. Betty's husband of 35 years, Skip, preceded her in 1998. Betty is survived by Kelly Moody (Jannette), Katie Langgle (Vince), four granddaughters Kristin (Justin), Kelsey, Jaclyn (Jon) and Rachel, and two great-grandsons, Malcolm and Isaac.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lemon Grove Methodist Church. October 5, 1939 - July 31, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved