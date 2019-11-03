Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cuen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie Cuen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Marie Cuen Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Cuen October 1, 1935 - October 23, 2019 San Diego On Wednesday October 23rd, Our Angle passed away with loved ones beside her. Born on October 1, 1935, she grew up in the South Bay, San Diego area. She is survived by her daughter, Elena; son, Jody, and 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church in the South Bay. Rosary Friday, November 8, at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, November 9, at 10:00 am. Burial to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -