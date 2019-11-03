|
|
Elizabeth Marie Cuen October 1, 1935 - October 23, 2019 San Diego On Wednesday October 23rd, Our Angle passed away with loved ones beside her. Born on October 1, 1935, she grew up in the South Bay, San Diego area. She is survived by her daughter, Elena; son, Jody, and 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church in the South Bay. Rosary Friday, November 8, at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, November 9, at 10:00 am. Burial to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019