Elizabeth Marie Cuen
1935 - 2019
In memory of Elizabeth Marie Cuen.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

August 13, 2020
A kind soul in the neighborhood.
Karen Freitas
Friend
January 18, 2020
Dear Elena and family,
I was so shocked to hear the news of your mothers passing. She was such a lovely and sweet person. My deepest sympathy and prayers for peace and comfort to you all.
Rhonda Killalea
January 18, 2020
What a wonderful woman Betty was. She would always take time to talk to me when i needed someone to talk to. There were two occassions that really stick out, one was when I was 25 and my parents were getting a divorce and the other was when my mom's husband started dating after my mom had passed away. Betty gave me the best advice. Her passing gave me back my best friend, you know that's one special lady who can bring people together even after she is resting in peace. Prayers and blessings to her family.
Always,
Meredith Moses
and Rebecca Ferguson
Meredith Moses
November 15, 2019
Elena, Jody and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Friends and community will miss her.
Claire Gietzen
Claire Gietzen
Friend
November 5, 2019
I will always remember her kind heart and positive attitude. Soar above the trees Betty.
November 3, 2019
Beautiful picture of a beautiful lady who always saw the good in everyone. We will miss your great smile and all your kind words. Aunt Betty you will truly be missed by your family and friends. The Ord Family
