What a wonderful woman Betty was. She would always take time to talk to me when i needed someone to talk to. There were two occassions that really stick out, one was when I was 25 and my parents were getting a divorce and the other was when my mom's husband started dating after my mom had passed away. Betty gave me the best advice. Her passing gave me back my best friend, you know that's one special lady who can bring people together even after she is resting in peace. Prayers and blessings to her family.

Always,

Meredith Moses

and Rebecca Ferguson

Meredith Moses