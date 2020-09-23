Elizabeth Ross

April 22, 1935 - August 10, 2020

Carlsbad

Elizabeth Ross was born Elizabeth Jane Reeves in Arkansas in 1935. She graduated from CSU then spent 41 years as a Flight Attendant with Western & Delta. On one of her flights, Elizabeth met the love of her life, Frank Ross, with the "Mary Kaye Trio." They married in 1966 and spent years loving life traveling the world!Several years after Frank's passing, Elizabeth decided it was time to leave her beloved Hermosa Beach and move south to Carlsbad, California, to be closer to her family.Elizabeth is survived by her sister Imo Sharman. Brothers Tom May, and Don Readshaw. Son Frank Ross and wife Jaydee. Daughter Shallan and husband, Steve Welton. Nieces Sheri Sharman and Carol Lovering. Nephew Rusty Sharman and Terry Reeves. Grandsons Alex Gronbach and Daniel Ross, Granddaughter Ariela Ross and great-grandson Kaden Thomas.



