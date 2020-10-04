1/
Elizabeth Schmidt Brill
Elizabeth Schmidt 'Betty' Brill
January 8, 1921 - September 13, 2020
Escondido
Betty Brill passed away in Escondido, California, at the age of 99. Betty was born in Neligh, Nebraska. She moved to Los Angeles with her family at age four. She attended UCLA, where she was active with the Alpha Phi sorority but left due to the death of her father. In 1947, she married Richard Hascal Brill, her husband of 66 years, until his death in 2014. They lived in Pasadena, California, for 56 years before moving to Escondido. Betty was always very active in community affairs, including the PTA, where she was an honorary life member, the LA County Heart Association, where she was a member of the Board, the Huntington Hospital where she volunteered for almost 30 years, and the Episcopal Church, including 14 years on the Board of Managers of the Episcopal Home. She was elected to the Altadena Library Board of Trustees and served as President and acting Librarian; she served on the Board of A Better Chance and the Board of Sycamores (now Hathaway-Sycamores), where she was Chair and Acting Executive Director. After moving into Redwood Terrace in Escondido, she continued to be active on the Governing Board and Residents' Council. She is survived by her partner, James Ray Kersey; son, Jim Brill (Deborah) of Pacific Palisades; and daughter, Mary Frost (David) of Rancho Bernardo; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Donations may be made to Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services, 100 W. Walnut Street Suite 375, Pasadena, CA. 91124, https://hathawaysycamores. wedid.it/

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
