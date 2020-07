To the family: your mother held a special place in my life. There are certain people that change your life and your mother was one of them. She hired me at 15 as part of a work/study program and then she employed me part time through my years at LJHS. It was my first real job and I learned so much from a wonderful hardware store and the employees. Mostly I learned about showing initiative and being so rewarded with words by your mom. She noticed little things that I did and would always tell me. That work ethic followed me through life even if people did not notice. I knew that she would have. She was so kind and I returned at Xmas and every summer to my job while at UCLA. She gave me a typewriter for my high school graduation as funny as that seems now. I kept in contact with her for many years but unfortunately lost contact with her for the last 20 years. Bill her son, graciously employed my daughter at the hardware store which carried on the tradition. What a lovely store owned by a wonderful family who supported the community in every way! I will deeply miss her! Carol Sloyer (employed 1973 to 1981).