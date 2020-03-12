|
Elko Brouwer January 26, 1931 - March 4, 2020 Escondido Elko Brouwer was born January 26, 1931, to Gerrit and Tryntje Nynke (Wiersma) Brouwer in the tiny town of Wouterswoude, Friesland, the Netherlands. He joined his older brother, Peter (born 1930) and was soon followed by sister, Anke (1932), brothers, William (1933), Jack (1934), Fred (1938) and sister, Djoke (1943). They called him Eelke. Elko was a lively, curious boy who liked the farm. His dad would drop him off early in the morning at the neighbor's farm in the next town. He loved learning and his favorite subject was math. The World War II years were difficult for the family, especially after his father's death. As a Dutch resistance fighter, he was killed during the last days of the war. Following the war, with farming no longer an option, he enrolled in technical college to become a mechanical engineer. He then joined the Dutch Merchant Marines and "sailed the Seven Seas" for several years. He loved to tell stories of his adventures on the ship. If it hadn't been for the lovely blonde he met later in Canada, he might have returned to ports in the Far East. Elko loved a good, tall story and a bad pun. He delighted in sharing both with his children, grandchildren, newcomers to church, or strangers on vacation. His eyes would light up as he told his tale. We never heard him say "stop me if I've told you this before" or "let me make a long story short". In October of 1952, his mother persuaded him to immigrate to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with brothers, Bill, Jack, and Fred. He thought he might return to Holland where a job was waiting for him. However, he met a beautiful tall blonde named Clara Vellenga at a young people's event. They began dating in March of 1953, and were married in May of 1955. There were lots of good times with his brothers and their wives in shared small housing. Sons Gary, Pete, and Jack were born in Hamilton. Elko was first a draftsman with Avro Air and worked on the cockpit of the Avro CF 105 Arrow fighter plane. Following the permanent shut down of the Avro Air program, he and 3000 others were out of a job. After seven months of unemployment and down to their last pennies, he became a teaching assistant with McMaster University in the engineering department. After two years at McMaster, his brother Jack called from sunny California. Elko and Clara loaded up the three boys, sold the wedding furniture and moved to California. Once in Escondido, they discovered the boys needed a middle name when applying for citizenship. They all received the middle name "Elko". He took a job as a draftsman with Simpson Instruments in Escondido. In 1964 he purchased a small insurance business on Valley Parkway where it remains today. Sons Ted, Wilbur, and David were born in Escondido. A family of six boys in ten years made for a lively household. They called him Heit. Elko and Clara attended the Escondido CRC (later the Escondido URC) faithfully with all the boys. He loved to sing in church! He has been a Sunday school superintendent, catechism teacher, deacon and elder. He also made it his mission to greet new members and visitors with his trademark smile and previously mentioned bad puns. He and Clara hosted many wonderful families and memorable meals in their home.The family grew to include six loving daughter in laws who also called him Heit. The family grew again to include 18 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. They called him Pake. They created many memories traveling in the RV across the country visiting family and friends. He loved his wife, Clara, and took good care of her when she had to deal with her own cancer- donning an apron, vacuuming, and even doing some cooking. In typical engineer fashion, he found "better" ways to do it all. He loved having any excuse to buy yet another gadget for his growing collection in his ever shrinking garage. Elko loved the Lord and had a heartfelt desire to serve Him and share the love of Jesus. He was a man of faith and his last spoken prayers were for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that they also would love and serve the Lord. In January, after a rapid decline of memory and cognitive function he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was well cared for at the end of his life by the teams at Meadowbrook and Oasis. On March 4, 2020, the Lord called him home. Elko will be missed by his devoted wife, Clara, six sons and daughters-in-law, (Gary and Grace, Pete and Audrey, Jack and Elizabeth, Ted and Alicia, Will and Cathy, David and Janet), seventeen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He will also be missed by his two brothers, (Peter and Maaike, Jack and Jane), his sister, (Anke and Berend De Boer), two sisters-in-law, (Jikke Brouwer, Nettie and Bill Rowland), and Clara's brother and sister in Canada, (Pete and Sylvia Vellenga, Annie Spoelstra). His parents, brothers Fred and Bill, sister, Djoke, and grandson, David all preceded Elko to heaven. He was ready to be received by his Savior into glory. We all rejoice at the gracious gift of salvation that he is now enjoying. The family suggests any memorial donations be made to:Calvin Christian School 2000 North Broadway Escondido CA 92026
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020