Ellen Louise Craig April 14, 1925 - May 22, 2020 San Diego Ellen Louise (Bollin) Craig, age 95, passed away peacefully after a short illness. Ellen was born in San Diego at Mercy Hospital and grew up in Mission Hills, where she made many friends for life. She was a wonderful storyteller of her life experiences, revealing a life well-lived, yet not lacking in mischief along the way. Ellen enlisted in the WAVES during WW2 serving as an Air Traffic Control Tower Operator in Pensacola, FL. After the war, she enrolled at San Diego State College, where she joined the Kappa Delta sorority, forming lifelong, meaningful friendships; she received her BA, met and married Tom. Tom and Ellen shared many activities and adventures often initiated by Ellen's creativity and independent spirit, including hosting benefit activities for charities, motorhome camping trips with friends, traveling abroad, volunteering at the Museum of Man and Voices for Children, and playing tournament bridge. Ellen loved bringing people together, listening, talking, and laughing with family and friends.Ellen is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Thomas "Tom" E. Craig; son Tom, Jr. (Teresa) Craig of San Diego; daughter, Kathee (George) Bessinger of La Mesa; son, Tim Craig of Kauai; grandsons, Zachary Craig, Robert (Lisa) Farrington and their children, Jackson and Paige. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Scott Bollin.



