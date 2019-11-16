Home

Ellen Louise Hayden

Ellen Louise Hayden Obituary
Ellen Louise Hayden January 23, 1935 - November 3, 2019 Escondido Ellen Hayden passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, she was 84. Ellen was born on January 23, 1935, in Escondido, California, to Clarence and Doris Heard.A long-time Escondido resident, she graduated from Escondido High School in 1953. She was a lifetime member of both the Emblem Club and the American Legion Auxiliary.Surviving is her brother, Gene Heard, of Hemet, California; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Pat Bullette, of Joplin, Missouri; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Teresa Hayden, of Homeland, California, 5 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Society or .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019
