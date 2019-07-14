Ellen Mae Dell'Anno June 6, 1937 - July 2, 2019 San Diego On July 2, Ellen Mae peacefully passed away in her home, at 82. Ellen is survived by her brother, Richard (Ramona) Meadows; her children, Vincent (Cheryl), Alexander (Denise), Marlea, and Paolo (Jo-Anne), and her eleven grandchildren, whom she cherished above all else: Kristina, Austen, Connor, Alexandra, Bryce, Francesca, Isabella, Jackson, Lucas, Gabriela, and John.Ellen was born in Charleston, West Virginia to French and Martha Mae Meadows. She left her hometown of Beckley, West Virginia in 1957 and moved to Washington, D.C., where she met the love of her life, Umberto Dell'Anno. They created a beautiful family together and were married 55 years. Ellen lived a life of adventure with her husband, including trips all over the world, even living a few years in Somalia, Africa. She worked as a Conference Coordinator for the National 4-H Center in Washington, D.C., and while she and her husband resided in Somalia, Ellen worked for the Delegation of the Commission of the European Communities in the Somali Democratic Republic.Ellen had a contagious love of life and family, a peaceful presence, and an amazing ability to command a room. Family, friends and even strangers would hang on her every word for hours while listening to her stories. Her strength, wisdom, and ability to love will be carried on in those who knew her.The Holy Rosary will begin at 2:00pm and followed by the Funeral Mass at 2:30pm, Monday, July 15, 2019, at Our Lady of the Rosary in Little Italy, San Diego, California. The ceremonies will be officiated by Father Joseph Tabigue. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019