Ellen Schaff

Ellen Pettit' Schaff March 16, 1933 - May 28, 2020 Escondido After a courageous fight with Alzheimer's, Ellen (Pettit) Schaff died peacefully on May 28, 2020 at age 87.She was born March 16, 1933 in Michigan but spent most of her life in Southern California. She and her first husband Doug raised 4 children in Long Beach, CA. She had the ability to make each of them feel as if they were the most important. She also made everyone she met feel special.She loved art, music, and her volunteer time at the LA Music Center, California Center for the Arts, and "her" San Diego Wild Animal Park. She was a free spirited, adventurous soul who loved to travel, exploring new places, and experiencing different cultures. She lived life as if each day were the best day of her life'.She is survived by her husband of 6 years, Mike Schaff, and her 4 children, Dale (Carol), Jan (Trish), Don (Anne), and Dean (Kimberly), six grandchildren and many loving great grandkids.She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
