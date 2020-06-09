Ellen Susan Hinges' Levine January 19, 1944 - June 5, 2020 San Diego Ellen Levine, affectionately known as "Hinges" because she was something to a door, died peacefully in the early morning hours of June 5 from complications of Alzheimer's disease which robbed her of her dignity. Fittingly, that evening the heavens wept. She was born in Binghamton, NY, to Isadore and Bertha Gevanthor, and was educated in public schools there. After attending the University of Pennsylvania for 2 years, she transferred to Syracuse University when she married Ira, a medical student at SUNY Upstate. She taught elementary school in Syracuse, had her first child, Sarah, and soon after, the family moved to San Diego where her husband trained at UCSD. Her son, Andy, and daughter, Lizzie, were born there. Following this, the family spent the next 2 years outside Phoenix, AZ, while Ira served in the USAF. Ellen then gathered the family for its final move back to San Diego in 1975.She was a remarkable woman of gracerespected and admired, kind and generous, with a terrific sense of humor and great laugh. She was blessed with both an outward and inner beauty. She was tenacious about fitness. She was a people person, having learned these skills early in life from personal experience. She never met a stranger nor had an enemy. She enjoyed the company of many friends from all walks of life and ages. She was that thoughtful, compassionate, loyal, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who listened carefully and whose advice was always sought. She had that uncanny knack for resolving issues in a simple and comfortable manner.Ellen was also a force of fashion. Her shopping though legendary was not ostentatious. She had that flare for putting herself together whether wearing classy clothes or mere "shmatas." Ellen epitomized chic.Her interests were simple owing to her unpretentious nature. Family was number one. She also enjoyed baking, reading, exercise, her dogs, especially the late Parker and working as the office manager in her husband's surgical practice for over 20 years. Patients loved her and insurance companies did not want to hear from her! Her personality shined in this arena.Ellen is immediately survived by Ira, her husband of nearly 55 years, her children, Sarah, Andy and his wife, Mahjuba, her younger daughter, Lizzie, and her brother, Norman. The apples though are Meela, Hudson, Marlo and Scarlett, her grandchildren. She has left an indelible imprint on us all.The family wishes to thank and is grateful for the available programs she attended at the Jewish Family Service and the Glenner Center as well as the compassion provided by her many caregivers.A celebration of her life will be planned in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store