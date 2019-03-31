Ellis Thomas Tom' Riker February 5, 1935 - February 28, 2019 SAN MARCOS Tom was born in Yonkers, New York to Isabelle and Ellis Riker, the oldest of three sons, and grew up in Albany, New York. He died in Lake San Marcos from cancer where he resided since 2016. He was educated by Franciscan Nuns and Christian Brothers. Tom received a BA in English, Dartmouth College; upon graduation he earned his wings as an US Naval Aviator and was assigned to Skyhawk Attack Squadron, Atlantic Fleet. He earned Master's Degree in Education from Wesleyan University. He began his teaching career in New Haven, Connecticut; pursued his career in education administration and became Principal of Pearl River High School in New York. Retiring from that position he, his wife and youngest daughter moved to Escondido in 1982 to pursue his lifelong advocation of golf. He attended San Diego Golf Academy and was golf pro at Warner Springs Ranch. After earning PGA status, taught in their Apprenticeship Program, American Golf Academy and gave private lessons at Thunderbird Driving Range. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Carol; children, Mark, Kirsten (Darrick) DeWindt, Seth, Megan (Eric) Rheinschild; grandchildren, Justin, Alissa, Seth, Katelyn, Sean, Nicole, Kyle, Ryan, Thomas; great-grandchildren, Grace and Waylon; brother, David (Marie). He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Denis, and son, Sean. Always the teacher, Tom enjoyed giving private golf lessons to family and friends. True to his English degree, he enjoyed classics, newspapers, golf history and crossword puzzles. He maintained friendships with CBA, Dartmouth Alumni, Navy companions, educators and PGA associates. He was devoted to his wife, brothers, children, grand and great-grandchildren. Tom's family thanks VA Medical Center, La Jolla, Palomar Medical Center and Hospice of the North Coast, for the highest quality of care.He is remembered as an officer and a gentleman. Funeral Mass will be at St. Thomas More Church, 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Reception to follow at church. Inurnment will be at Miramar National Cemetery. Donations can be made to St. Thomas More Church building/mortgage fund or in memory of his parents who were founders of the Cerebral Palsy Center, and brother, Denis: Center of Disability Services, 314 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary