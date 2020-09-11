Elmeta Baldwin

April 22, 1922 - September 4, 2020

San Diego

Elmeta passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 4, 2020. Born in Gackle, ND of Russian-German immigrants Gust and Lydia Blaskowsky, she was a member of the Greatest Generation, having lived through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl and World War II. Elmeta served her country in civil service working for the office of the Quartermaster at Fort Lewis Washington and later the Army Air forces in Tacoma Washington. She married the love of her life, Gerald Baldwin on March 4, 1950 in San Francisco. Elmeta loved cooking for her family and was an accomplished seamstress. She was widely known for her amazing pies and many old world German dishes learned during her youth on the farm. Elmeta is survived by her children, Debra, Ronald, Rosemary and Alan, along with nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; her brother, Peter and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Elmeta will be interred at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery alongside her husband Gerald of 61 years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store