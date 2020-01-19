|
Elsa Tyson Lewis May 27, 1937 - December 19, 2019 San Diego Elsa Tyson Lewis passed suddenly on December 19, 2019, of a severe stroke. She was born in San Diego, California, on May 27, 1937, at Mercy Hospital. Her father was Wilbur, and her mother was Elizabeth Thompson Tyson. Elsa attended Florence Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High School, and San Diego High School, where, while in Drama Class, she met her future husband, Jerry. She graduated from San Diego High School in 1955 and then enrolled at the University of Southern California. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority at USC. Elsa later transferred to San Diego State University to be closer to her future husband.In 1958, Elsa and Jerry were married at the First Congregational Church in downtown San Diego. Following a period of employment in retail sales, Elsa and Jerry started their family, and Jerry joined San Diego Trust & Savings Bank as a Teller Trainee. Elsa worked hard at being a good mother and was always active in the children's education, helping teachers see that each school-aged child received a good education.As the years passed. Elsa added additional responsibilities to her ever-busy life. She became involved with the Cabrillo Auxiliary of Rady Children's Hospital and served as Chairperson of the Auxiliary's Annual Fundraising Fair.On March 8, 1978, a tragic fire occurred in Balboa Park, and the Globe Theatre burned to the ground. Elsa was shortly thereafter elected as President of the Globe Guilders Women's Auxiliary and helped to raise funds for the theatre rebuilding. In 2003 Elsa was invited to join The Wednesday Club, and after serving in several Board positions she became President in 2013.Elsa was always looking for the next project where she could help and enrich the lives of others and the institutions of this community. The couple had recently moved from Kensington to The Glen at Scripps Ranch.Elsa is survived by her husband, Jerry of 62 years; three children, Stephen (Lisa), Tammy (Stephen), and Jeffery (Michael); and four grandchildren, J.D., Tyler, Matt, and Megan. A "Celebration of Life" reception will be held on January 31, 2020, at the Wednesday Club, 540 Ivy Lane, San Diego, CA, 92103, at 11 am. Friends are invited to join the Family at this celebration.In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Wednesday Club, 540 Ivy Lane, San Diego, CA, 92103 Attention: Christine McGregor Treasurer, in memory of Elsa.68.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020