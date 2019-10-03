|
Elsie Helen Lindner Smith Happy 100th birthday grandma! We miss you, and love you very much! Elsie Helen (Lindner) Smith, beloved mother of Ken and Tim, and grandmother of Cathie was born on October 3, 1919, in San Jose, California. While growing up during the Great Depression, she helped support her family by picking apricots in the summers with her brother Carl, then later commuting daily to a secretarial job in San Francisco. Elsie married Doyle Smith when she was 28, and brought up her family while working full-time. In her spare time, she enjoyed all sports and didn't want to miss her sons' baseball games. She eventually joined the County Mental Health Department and was promoted to a management position.Elsie retired from the Health Department after 30 years and moved to San Diego, her favorite place to visit. She bought a condo in Mission Valley, which was just perfect - great location, friendly neighbors, beautifully decorated, and close to Ken and Cathie. Elsie stayed active as a regular volunteer at the UCSD Hospital Trauma Unit for over a decade. She was very sociable and had a way about her that put people at ease. The staff and patient families loved her. She was also voted onto the Board of Directors of her HOA. She was most happy when she was surrounded by her family. Elsie loved the Padres and shared season tickets with Ken. She enjoyed going with Cathie across the border or with her friend Dina for margaritas "grande" and to Vegas to play the slots. Her all-time best vacation was a trip to the Bahamas where she snapped her famous looking up photo of a giant palm tree. McDonald's and Mexican food were her favorites, but she loved ice cream the most!! Cathie spent lots of time with her grandmother going shopping and doing the things she loved. Tim spent many hours with her watching TV together, having lunch, and just keeping her company. Grandma, we are celebrating your 100th Birthday today and eating ice cream in your honor!! 1919 - 2013
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019