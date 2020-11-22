1/1
Elsie W. Steck
Elsie W. Steck
February 17, 1923 - November 13, 2020
Mequon, WI
Elsie was born in Seneca, KS. She had seven brothers and sisters with whom she has been now been reunited. After high school, she moved to San Diego where she worked as an executive assistant at Consolidated Aircraft. There she met her future husband Art, to whom she was married for 53 years.

She had one son, David (Hyndie) and six grandchildren: Ryan (Nicole), Kyle (Jamie), Drew (Katie), Nicholas, Tyler (Mary) and Shelby along with five great-grandchildren.

Services will be private, at a later date in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the San Diego Aerospace Museum, where Art worked in his later years. www.schmidtandbartelt.com serving the family.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
