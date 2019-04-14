|
Emily was known for her beautiful snow white hair, wonderful spirit and sense of humor, and infinite patience - providing so many good memories. Those we love, Leave us too soon. Their time with us Much too short,But of priceless value That remains with us, Until we meet them Once again.Deeply missed and loved by Jim, Paul, family and friends.https://legacyfuneral care.com/tribute/details/111290/Emily-Huizenga/obituary.html# tribute-start Emily Ann Huizenga July 30, 1941 - April 18, 2018
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019