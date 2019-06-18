Sister Emily Weir April 7, 1921 - March 29, 2019 SAN DIEGO Sister Emily Woods Weir, CHS, died on March 29, 2019, at Nazareth House in San Diego. She would have been 98 years old on April 7.Sister Emily was born and raised in Portland, Oregon and was a devoted Oregonian who cherished her Scottish heritage. Throughout her adult life in educational ministry, Sister Emily was a librarian and a high school teacher. She taught at Immaculata-Marycrest High School in Portland, at Marian High School in Chula Vista as well as in Special Religious Education Programs at St. Rose of Lima Parish.Impelled by her strong commitment to people who were disadvantaged by lack of opportunities and a strong desire to share literature (and Latin!) with all, Sister Emily spent her retirement years as a volunteer teacher of challenged youth and at the Reading Room for the homeless in downtown Portland. After returning to San Diego, she introduced book discussion circles at Rachel's Women's Center.Emily was truly a "lover of books" and a sidewalk plaque with the inscription can be seen at the San Diego Central Library.A Mass and Celebration of Life for Sister Emily will be held at Nazareth House Chapel on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:30PM.The members of the Community of the Holy Spirit would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Nazareth House for all of their loving care of Sister Emily durning her past seven years as a resident there. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary