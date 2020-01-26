|
|
Emma Lee Doris Queenie' Ward March 9, 1937 - December 23, 2019 Ramona Emma Lee Doris Ward, aka Sam Ward, aka Emily Doris Gilliland, aka Queenie' was born on March 9th, 1937, in National City, California, and passed away on December 23rd, 2019, at her home in Ramona, California.She was known as Emily when she was young and Sam in her professional life. She attended and graduated from Coronado High School with her two brothers, Donald Gilliland and Raymond "Corky" Gilliland, who also graduated from Coronado High School. She also attended college at Stanford.Doris lived in La Mesa throughout her career. She courageously pioneered the commercial banking industry for women while working at Bank of America for 30 years, breaking every glass ceiling she encountered. She ultimately served as an acting CEO for a regional Community Bank and went on to become a Bank Consultant before retiring in 1997. For the last 22 years, Doris was a resident of Ramona, California, where, prior to the decline of her health, she was a Board Member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Ramona , volunteering years of her time and making valuable contributions. Doris made a difference in the lives of everyone she knew and was a mentor to many rising banking professionals and an inspiration to all who knew her. She was witty and loved helping people. Doris also loved sports and could discuss football and baseball better than most sportscasters. She is survived by her husband, Alexander, Lin' Ward; her daughter, Attorney Paula M. Fisher (Ward); son-in-law, Theron Fisher; grandchildren, Shaun Leach (Stephanie Bozzuto-Leach), Chloe Fisher (Clayton Nein), Madeleine Fisher, and Samuel Franklin Fisher. Also surviving are her sister, Susie Guaderrama (Gilliland), niece, Rhonda Guaderrama (Ted McCoy); great nieces,Alexandra Atkinson, (Brian Atkinson), Kailey McCoy (Daniel Kasim), and Carmen McCoy, and nephews, Scott Gilliland and Darren Gilliland, and their families. A Celebration of Life for Doris will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Paula's home in Pt. Loma. Please RSVP by February 22nd by calling (989) 621-4717. Donations in Doris Ward's name can be made to the Ramona Women's Auxiliary, , Post 3783, 2247 Kelly Avenue, Ramona, CA 92065.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020