Emogene Jeanne' Murray February 27, 1927 - February 7, 2020 San Diego Emogene "Jeanne" Murray, 92, of San Diego, California, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Jeanne was a pioneer in the home health care field in San Diego. Her business, Jeanne's Nursing Service, was dedicated to caring for San Diego's elderly community for 40 years. Jeanne loved her family and her vast network of friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Murray and her son Lee Thornton, her parents, a brother and four sisters. Left to cherish her memory and legacy are: daughters Lonna, Linda and Sema, her brother Stanley, and two sisters, Dorothy and Katie. She will be missed by her 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her longtime friends Lupe, Bill, Yvonne, and her loving fur baby Misty. Services will be held February 25 at Greenwood Memorial Park. Viewing is from 10-12 pm, service at noon, and reception will follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020