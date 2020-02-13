San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Greenwood Memorial Park
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
4300 Imperial Ave.
San Diego, CA
View Map
Emogene Murray


1927 - 2020
Emogene Murray Obituary
Emogene Jeanne' Murray February 27, 1927 - February 7, 2020 San Diego Emogene "Jeanne" Murray, 92, of San Diego, California, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Jeanne was a pioneer in the home health care field in San Diego. Her business, Jeanne's Nursing Service, was dedicated to caring for San Diego's elderly community for 40 years. Jeanne loved her family and her vast network of friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Murray and her son Lee Thornton, her parents, a brother and four sisters. Left to cherish her memory and legacy are: daughters Lonna, Linda and Sema, her brother Stanley, and two sisters, Dorothy and Katie. She will be missed by her 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her longtime friends Lupe, Bill, Yvonne, and her loving fur baby Misty. Services will be held February 25 at Greenwood Memorial Park. Viewing is from 10-12 pm, service at noon, and reception will follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020
