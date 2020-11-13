Eric Joe Elin

January 22, 1936 - November 10, 2020

Vista

Eric Joe Elin passed away early Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Originally from Johannesburg, South Africa, Eric moved to the United States shortly after his marriage to his wife, Annette, in 1959. Eric moved to Oceanside, California, in the early 1960s, taking the job of Chief Technologist of the X-Ray department at the recently opened Tri-City Hospital. Eric then moved to Vista in 1970, where he lived the remainder of his life.Eric was a beloved member of the Tri-City Hospital staff for almost 40 years. Everyone at the hospital knew, loved, and respected Eric; he gave many people their first job, helping those who needed a break. Eric gave back to his community often. He was a Cub Scout troop leader, Little League coach, a volunteer photographer for Beaumont Elementary School, Vice-President of the Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC) in the late 70s and early 80s. He and several other families in North County founded the first Jewish synagogue in the area, The North County Jewish Community Center, which eventually became Temple Judea and is now the home of the Chabad Center of Oceanside. Eric would spend his Halloweens x-raying bags of candy to help put parents at ease. Eric donated the use of his pool to the Red Cross to teach local children how to swim. With his beloved wife, Annette, he would find new adventure in a new country, creating a home and a life among the orange and avocado trees, watching Vista grow from a one-stoplight town to where it is today. Eric loved to travel and had an insatiable wanderlust. Watercraft was his preferred method of travel and vacation, whether it was sailing his sailboat or traversing the world on a cruise liner. He spent his leisure time lawn bowling and was a member of the North Oaks Lawn Bowling League in Rancho Bernardo. The sun and the sea made him happy. Eric was predeceased by his wife, Annette, who passed away in 2008. Eric is survived by his son Leslie and his wife Judi of Vista; son Darren of Denver; son Rodney of Washington, DC; daughter Melanie and her husband Christian of Los Angeles; and by his grandson, Andrew Donham, of Grass Valley, CA. The family would also like to acknowledge the McClellan family, Ray, Paul and Laura Jacobson and family, the Corser family, the late Catherine Baker, and the doctors, nurses, and staff of Tri-City Medical Center.A graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at Eternal Hills Memorial Park in Oceanside, CA, at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Eric to the Tri-City Hospital Foundation.



