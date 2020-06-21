Erik Gonzales
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erik's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erik Gonzales September 23, 1998 - June 12, 2020 Rancho Penasquitos Erik Gonzales, 21 years old, died on June 12, 2020. He was born in Dallas, Texas, on September 23, 1998, but had lived in Rancho Peasquitos since the age of two.Erik attended Sundance Elementary School and Mesa Verde Middle School. As a freshman and sophomore, he attended Westview High School where he played on the football and baseball teams. He graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 2017, continuing on to Miramar Community College.In the Rancho Peasquitos area, he played in the Pop Warner Football program and Little League Baseball. He loved playing video games, watching UFC events with his mom and going to Padre games with his grandfather.As well as playing sports, he followed and studied professional teams, especially basketball, baseball, football, and numerous UFC fighters. He could banter and discuss teams and players with the best of enthusiasts. Erik also had many other passions that he pursued while growing up: snowboarding, paintball, mixed martial arts, bodybuilding, and learning to play the guitar and saxophone.Erik was well-spoken and personable, loved animals, and dreamed of having a dog of his own. In recent years he worked at KFC and at Domino's Pizza in Rancho Peasquitos, and often talked about owning a Domino's franchise someday. Before his tragic death, he and his family were hopeful about his future. No one doubted his great potential to succeed in life. His recent struggles do not diminish his family's loving memories - his growing-up years in Rancho Peasquitos, family vacations and extended family holiday gatherings, sleepovers with cousins and friends, video game nights, beach days, his smile, and the joy and happiness he brought to their homes and their lives.Erik is survived by his great-grandmother, Genevieve Gonzales; mother, Karrie Gonzales, and her partner, Joe Palermo; grandfather, Rob Gonzales, and his wife, Sally; grandmother, Sandra Gonzales; grandmother, Joan Crouch; and father, Chris Greer.There will only be an open viewing for family and friends on Thursday, June 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Road, Poway, CA. Celebration of Life is being planned for late September 2020.In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you'll consider making a donation in Erik's name to a local animal shelter or Shatterproof.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poway Bernardo Mortuary - Poway
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
(858) 748-4101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved