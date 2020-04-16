|
Erin Camille Jackson September 15, 1980 - April 9, 2020 SAN DIEGO Erin Camille Jackson died on April 9, 2020, in San Diego, California. She was 39. Formerly of Huntsville, Alabama, and Honolulu, Hawaii, she lived in San Diego for 10 years.Erin was a strong competitive figure skater. She designed her own skating costumes that her grandmother, Mimi, lovingly sewed. She graduated from the University of Alabama; went to art school in London, England; and studied Chinese language and civilization in Hong Kong and China and Honolulu. She volunteered to teach English in a Buddhist school in Cambodia. She travelled on the cheap through some edgy parts of China, Tibet and Southeast Asia. Her stories about those travels and the people she met were both poignant and funny. Erin had a wacky sense of humor. She once escorted a bus load of young Canadian college summer students to Happy Valley Racetrack in Hong Kong and left them there to see if they could find their way home. (Most did).She wrote short fiction and non-fiction travel stories. At the time of her passing she had completed a collection of short stories. She was a talented sketch artist. She worked at Eight Fat Fat Eight in Honolulu, where she made life-long friends. She also enjoyed working at Hodad's in Petco Baseball Park in San Diego. She liked cats and Asian art and pumpkins and baseball, but mostly, she liked cats.Erin is survived by her parents, her grandfathers, her best friend, his son and her cat.Loved and missed by family and friends. Gone too soon.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020