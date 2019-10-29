Home

Ernest Follis Obituary
Ernest Ernie' Follis May 2, 1928 - October 13, 2019 Vista Ernest was the first born of ten. He is survived by two brothers and three sisters. He was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. He is also survived by two sons, Jim (and wife Donna, their children Nathan and Shannon, and three great-grandchildren Malachi, Makala, and Makena) and Ken (and wife Jody, her three children Jeff, Troy, and Mona Rena, and three great-grandchildren Wade, Natalie, and Gavin). Ernest was always a hard worker and started his own manufacturing business in the early 1960s. He liked restoring cars and showing cars. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Hope Church, 1755 Thibodo Road, Vista, on November 5. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019
