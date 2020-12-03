Ernest George 'Ernie' Shepard

September 20, 1940 - November 29, 2020

Chula Vista

Ernie Shepard, 80 years young, passed away November 29, 2020. He was born in Rowlins, WY, moved to San Diego when he was very young and spent his life in San Diego County. He worked in his father's lumberyard while attending Lincoln High School where he graduated from. Ernie worked as a glazier and spent many years in management with large glazing companies. He took great pride in the many buildings that he worked on all around the County. He was a season ticket holder to SDSU Men's basketball for many years and loved cheering them on. He enjoyed fishing with his dad as a boy and continued sharing that love of fishing with his family. Ernie truly enjoyed helping others and if something was broke he sure could fix it. Ernie is preceded in death by his father Carl B. Shepard, mother Willis Lenore (Eskridge), and first wife Phyllis L. (Lundeen). Ernie is survived by his wife Karen, sister Janet and brother-in-law Ed Reitz, brother John and sister-in-law Terry; children Debra "Jo" and husband Gary , Karen and husband Steve, Carla and husband Wayne Roman; step children Jackie, Dominick and wife Robin, Carrie, Christine and husband Luis. He was a proud and loving "Papa" to 15 grand children, 3 great grand children and 3 great great grand children. He was a beloved cousin and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ernie's love for family grew as each member was added. He made a friend everywhere he went and will be deeply missed by every life he touched. Due to COVID-19, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when Family and Friends can gather safely.



