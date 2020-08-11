1/
Ernest Jacob Parra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Ernest Jacob Ernie' Parra
August 15, 1936 - March 5, 2020 Ernest Jacob Parra was born on August 15, 1936 and died on March 5th, 2020 in San Diego, CA. He was a native Californian. He enjoyed the beach, camping and fishing.Some of the places he worked were Asbestos Roofing, Standard Roofing, McKay Roofing, and with Parra & Sons, a multi generational family owned business. Ernie was preceded in death by his father Ernest, mother Alma and brother Dennis as well as his wife of 26 years, Leah.He is survived by his two children, Pam Parra Morton, her two children, Robin Glover, her spouse and their 3 children as well as his first wife, Judy Phipps. His step-children, Matt Craig, Tim Craig and Haley Serrano and their 3 grandchildren. Other loving family members include his sister-in-law, Jeannine Parra and his 2 nephews, 5 nieces and their respective spouses and families.Services will be at the Greenwood Cemetery currently scheduled for the weekend of August 15th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved