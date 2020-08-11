



Ernest Jacob Ernie' Parra

August 15, 1936 - March 5, 2020 Ernest Jacob Parra was born on August 15, 1936 and died on March 5th, 2020 in San Diego, CA. He was a native Californian. He enjoyed the beach, camping and fishing.Some of the places he worked were Asbestos Roofing, Standard Roofing, McKay Roofing, and with Parra & Sons, a multi generational family owned business. Ernie was preceded in death by his father Ernest, mother Alma and brother Dennis as well as his wife of 26 years, Leah.He is survived by his two children, Pam Parra Morton, her two children, Robin Glover, her spouse and their 3 children as well as his first wife, Judy Phipps. His step-children, Matt Craig, Tim Craig and Haley Serrano and their 3 grandchildren. Other loving family members include his sister-in-law, Jeannine Parra and his 2 nephews, 5 nieces and their respective spouses and families.Services will be at the Greenwood Cemetery currently scheduled for the weekend of August 15th.



