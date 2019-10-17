|
Ernest Milton Kay April 18, 1928 - September 24, 2019 San Diego Ernest Milton Kay was born on April 18, 1928, in West Columbia Texas to Ernest Kay and Madge Winona Kay. Ernie graduated from West Columbia High School where he starred playing football as the quarterback and also defensive back. He attended the University of Houston before going to work in the petrol chemical industry. He primarily worked on the construction of oil refineries being built by CF Braun Co. While in Gary, Indiana, he met his future father-in-law who then introduced him to his wife-to-be, Dorothy Jane Condon, where she was stationed in Chicago as a flight attendant.They married in November of 1955 and they eventually moved to Pacific Beach in San Diego. They bought their first house in Clairemont where they had two children, Gregory Bruce Kay and Steven Scott Kay. Ernie enjoyed travelling to Mexico and Hawaii with the family. There were many camping trips in Mexico, including to El Faro, Mazatln and Cabo San Lucas. He was actively involved as a volunteer, beginning with his children's activities and continuing with his church, Pacific Beach Presbyterian. He served in several different leadership roles and enjoyed the camaraderie and fellowship of the Wednesday Work Crew as they served to maintain the church property. He and Jane also enjoyed dancing together, participating in the Thalians a ballroom dancing club for many years.Ernie was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed reading about history. He was known for his courtesy and kindness, a gentle giant and true gentleman. Ernie was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jane, and is survived by his children, Greg (and Stacey) Kay and Steven Kay as well as three grandchildren, Grant, Gordon and Rebecca.There will be an open house style celebration of life this Saturday from 3-5 PM. Location is next door to the family house.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019